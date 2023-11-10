Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Holdings Raised by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,259,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,487,000 after purchasing an additional 587,321 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Global Net Lease by 14.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,640,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,457,000 after acquiring an additional 839,449 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Global Net Lease by 2.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,575,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,519,000 after acquiring an additional 58,808 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Global Net Lease by 17.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,297,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,615,000 after acquiring an additional 347,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Global Net Lease by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,243,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,853,000 after acquiring an additional 88,762 shares in the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GNL opened at $7.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $833.35 million, a PE ratio of -4.87, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.35. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $15.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.354 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is presently -86.59%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Global Net Lease from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Global Net Lease from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. They are focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

