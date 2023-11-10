Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Price Target Lowered to $212.00 at Piper Sandler Companies

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Piper Sandler Companies from $230.00 to $212.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler Companies’ target price points to a potential upside of 18.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Globant from $201.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Globant from $194.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Scotiabank began coverage on Globant in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Globant in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Globant in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.64.

Shares of NYSE:GLOB opened at $178.32 on Friday. Globant has a 52-week low of $135.40 and a 52-week high of $210.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.84 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $192.32 and its 200 day moving average is $179.98.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). Globant had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $497.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globant will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Globant by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Globant by 1,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Globant during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Globant during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Globant by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

