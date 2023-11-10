goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target Increased to C$166.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Free Report) had its target price upped by Raymond James from C$151.00 to C$166.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for goeasy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.97 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.15 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.43 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.53 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.61 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.81 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $18.39 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GSY. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on goeasy from C$167.00 to C$177.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Desjardins lifted their price target on goeasy from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on goeasy from C$150.00 to C$145.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. TD Securities lifted their price target on goeasy from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on goeasy from C$140.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, goeasy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$162.88.

Get goeasy alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on goeasy

goeasy Trading Up 2.2 %

GSY opened at C$128.15 on Thursday. goeasy has a 12 month low of C$87.00 and a 12 month high of C$135.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.32, a current ratio of 36.85 and a quick ratio of 28.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$113.89 and a 200 day moving average price of C$113.83.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.18 by C$0.10. goeasy had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 26.88%. The firm had revenue of C$302.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$301.27 million. Sell-side analysts expect that goeasy will post 16.9791667 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

goeasy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

goeasy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.