Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Good Times Restaurants from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Good Times Restaurants stock opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.90 million, a P/E ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 2.02. Good Times Restaurants has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $3.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Good Times Restaurants during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Good Times Restaurants during the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Good Times Restaurants by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 8,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. 12.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

