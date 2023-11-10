Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Price Target Raised to $103.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $102.00 to $103.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.03% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Price Performance

Insider Activity at Hamilton Lane

NASDAQ HLNE opened at $89.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Hamilton Lane has a 12-month low of $62.47 and a 12-month high of $94.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.11 and its 200-day moving average is $82.38.

In other news, insider Atul Varma sold 459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.25, for a total transaction of $42,342.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,508.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hamilton Lane

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 71.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 44.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 321.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hamilton Lane

(Get Free Report)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.