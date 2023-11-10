Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Invests $524,000 in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,240 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total value of $10,063,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,030,786 shares in the company, valued at $482,490,310.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total value of $10,063,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,030,786 shares in the company, valued at $482,490,310.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total transaction of $13,999,376.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,148,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $469.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 113.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $442.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $413.12. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $138.84 and a 52-week high of $502.66.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Phillip Securities raised NVIDIA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $440.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $561.83.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

