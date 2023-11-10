Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 761 ($9.39).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 870 ($10.74) to GBX 835 ($10.31) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 870 ($10.74) to GBX 835 ($10.31) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Howden Joinery Group Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of HWDN stock opened at GBX 644 ($7.95) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 1,063.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 690.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 690.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88. Howden Joinery Group has a 52-week low of GBX 554.80 ($6.85) and a 52-week high of GBX 766.60 ($9.46).

In related news, insider Louis Eperjesi purchased 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 628 ($7.75) per share, for a total transaction of £19,468 ($24,031.60). In the last three months, insiders bought 3,162 shares of company stock worth $1,991,471. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

Howden Joinery Group Plc manufactures and distributes various kitchens, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, and Belgium. It offers worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.

Featured Stories

