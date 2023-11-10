Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Position Decreased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HWM. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 299.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 23,910 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HWM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.69.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of HWM opened at $48.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 38.70, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.14. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.80 and a twelve month high of $51.34.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.70%.

About Howmet Aerospace

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.