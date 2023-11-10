Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Given “Buy” Rating at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn restated their buy rating on shares of Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Hubbell’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.56 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.20 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.43 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.41 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.86 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.45 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.04 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.68 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $17.64 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Hubbell from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hubbell presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $280.86.

NYSE HUBB opened at $284.97 on Wednesday. Hubbell has a 52-week low of $219.77 and a 52-week high of $340.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $302.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.12). Hubbell had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hubbell will post 15.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.04%.

In other news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total transaction of $543,097.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,078.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 0.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.6% during the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 1.5% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 4.0% during the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 1.2% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

