Hydro One (TSE:H) Given New C$38.00 Price Target at CIBC

Hydro One (TSE:H – Free Report) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

H has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$41.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Laurentian set a C$38.00 price target on shares of Hydro One and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$42.00 target price on shares of Hydro One and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hydro One currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$37.77.

Shares of TSE:H opened at C$37.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$35.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$37.06. Hydro One has a 12-month low of C$32.79 and a 12-month high of C$40.68. The firm has a market cap of C$22.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.49.

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.86 billion for the quarter. Hydro One had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 9.12%. Equities research analysts predict that Hydro One will post 1.8790161 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.296 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. Hydro One’s payout ratio is currently 69.19%.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates high-voltage transmission lines and primary low-voltage distribution network.

