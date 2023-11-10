Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

ICHR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Ichor from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Ichor from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Ichor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ichor from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ichor currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.83.

ICHR opened at $22.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.01 and its 200 day moving average is $31.96. Ichor has a fifty-two week low of $22.26 and a fifty-two week high of $39.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.15 million, a P/E ratio of -38.55 and a beta of 2.01.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Ichor had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $185.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.03 million. Research analysts expect that Ichor will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $2,942,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,448,639.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $2,942,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,448,639.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 14,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $515,693.90. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 57,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,933.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,552 shares of company stock valued at $3,478,017 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ichor by 62.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,404,000 after acquiring an additional 79,674 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Ichor by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Ichor by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Ichor by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Ichor by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 4,038 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

