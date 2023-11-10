IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Position Reduced by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,422 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDA. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in IDACORP during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in IDACORP in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in IDACORP by 33.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in IDACORP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in IDACORP in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Get IDACORP alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Friday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

IDACORP Trading Down 0.4 %

IDACORP stock opened at $94.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.10 and a 12 month high of $112.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.59.

IDACORP Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a boost from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. IDACORP’s payout ratio is currently 61.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IDACORP news, SVP Jeffrey L. Malmen sold 1,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total transaction of $143,608.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,449.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.