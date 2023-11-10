IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 1,392 Shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:MOON)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:MOON – Free Report) by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.14% of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF by 337.3% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 81,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 63,099 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 97,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF by 113.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 26,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 14,138 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $443,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF by 442.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 8,473 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MOON opened at $9.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.53. Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF has a 12 month low of $8.57 and a 12 month high of $14.95.

The Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (MOON) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Kensho Moonshots index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index that selects US-listed companies seeking innovative technologies. MOON was launched on Nov 12, 2020 and is managed by Direxion.

