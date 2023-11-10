IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 1,393 Shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:UVXY)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:UVXY – Free Report) by 139.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UVXY. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,856,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 790,234.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 616,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 616,383 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 22,797 shares during the period. Finally, Seaview Investment Managers LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the first quarter worth $2,340,000.

UVXY stock opened at $13.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.51.

The ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (UVXY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure to an index comprising first- and second-month VIX futures positions with a weighted average maturity of one month. UVXY was launched on Oct 3, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

