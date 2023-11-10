IFP Advisors Inc Buys 1,114 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 18,566.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Down 1.9 %

SRPT stock opened at $79.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 4.90. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.25 and a 12 month high of $159.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $2.00. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 62.52% and a negative return on equity of 46.23%. The firm had revenue of $331.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.94) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on SRPT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $193.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $166.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $217.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.55.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SRPT

Insider Activity at Sarepta Therapeutics

In other news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers bought 9,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $109.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,401.13. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 246,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,038,652.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers bought 9,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $109.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,401.13. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 246,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,038,652.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas S. Ingram acquired 25,225 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.36 per share, with a total value of $2,001,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,974,763.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 85,204 shares of company stock worth $7,034,757 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.