IFP Advisors Inc Buys 145 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 930 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HUBS. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in HubSpot in the second quarter worth $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in HubSpot by 1,100.0% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 72 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in HubSpot by 630.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 73 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in HubSpot by 333.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HUBS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $515.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $485.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $568.00 to $539.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $660.00 to $593.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $581.85.

HubSpot Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $414.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $257.50 and a 1 year high of $581.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $474.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $494.05. The stock has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.21 and a beta of 1.61.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $557.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.70 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.28%. As a group, research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.76, for a total transaction of $466,123.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,840,942.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.76, for a total value of $4,315,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 578,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,676,197.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.76, for a total transaction of $466,123.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,840,942.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,201 shares of company stock valued at $23,477,027. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

