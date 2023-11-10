IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,958 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HOG. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,684,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,686,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,253,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,577,000 after purchasing an additional 545,985 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,984,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,555,000 after purchasing an additional 473,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freshford Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,933,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HOG opened at $26.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a one year low of $25.43 and a one year high of $51.77. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.39.

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.01). Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 6th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 11th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.41%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.88.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

