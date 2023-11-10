IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Stock Position in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its stake in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Dynex Capital were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DX. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dynex Capital by 1,862.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Dynex Capital from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynex Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading reduced their price objective on shares of Dynex Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

Dynex Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DX opened at $10.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $583.19 million, a PE ratio of 59.78 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.97. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $15.00.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $63.27 million for the quarter. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 7.70% and a negative return on equity of 4.20%.

Dynex Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 25th. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 866.67%.

Dynex Capital Company Profile



Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

