IFP Advisors Inc Has $100,000 Holdings in abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Free Report) by 40.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period.

abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF Stock Performance

PPLT stock opened at $79.50 on Friday. abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $79.10 and a 12-month high of $104.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.20.

abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

