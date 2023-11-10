IFP Advisors Inc Has $96,000 Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 280.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 312.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 27.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,284,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,521,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGV opened at $100.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.76. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.12 and a fifty-two week high of $107.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

