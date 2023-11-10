IFP Advisors Inc Increases Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 31.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 459 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HII. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 28.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $228.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $214.83 and its 200 day moving average is $215.72. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.51 and a twelve month high of $246.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Huntington Ingalls Industries

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 38.12%.

In related news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $304,140.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $304,140.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.38, for a total transaction of $350,416.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,210 shares in the company, valued at $3,306,349.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,802 shares of company stock worth $841,281 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $250.00 to $247.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.43.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

