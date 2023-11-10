IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 1,000 Shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 213.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Wolfspeed by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000.

In related news, Director Duy Loan T. Le acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.01 per share, for a total transaction of $235,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WOLF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Wolfspeed from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Wolfspeed from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Wolfspeed from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Wolfspeed from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wolfspeed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

NYSE:WOLF opened at $31.54 on Friday. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.35 and a twelve month high of $95.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.28. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.68.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.22). Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 14.17% and a negative net margin of 80.46%. The firm had revenue of $235.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

