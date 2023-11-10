IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 137 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Chubb were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CB. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 264.0% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total value of $2,010,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 265,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,304,635.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,803,643.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,364 shares of company stock valued at $12,738,292 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chubb from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.71.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $218.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $89.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $183.40 and a 52 week high of $231.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $211.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

