IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 812 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,883 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth about $42,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,740 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $340,574,000. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrick Gold Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE GOLD opened at $15.30 on Friday. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $13.82 and a one year high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -382.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.46.

Barrick Gold Dividend Announcement

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Barrick Gold’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is -1,000.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Veritas Investment Research downgraded Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.31.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

