IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,381,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,071,000 after buying an additional 318,570 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 12,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 138.6% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 45,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 26,426 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $91.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $67.32 and a one year high of $110.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 41.42% and a return on equity of 28.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

