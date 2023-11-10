IFP Advisors Inc Sells 1,333 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in First Horizon during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Horizon in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of First Horizon in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of First Horizon from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Horizon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.78.

First Horizon Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $11.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.93. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. First Horizon Co. has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $24.92.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.16 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.74%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

