IFP Advisors Inc Sells 350 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.12% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 1st quarter worth $153,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Trading Down 0.7 %

BDEC stock opened at $35.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $105.79 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.45.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (BDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BDEC was launched on Dec 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.