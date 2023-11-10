IFP Advisors Inc Sells 356 Shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) by 30.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IDU. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 654.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 454,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,360,000 after purchasing an additional 394,252 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF stock opened at $75.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $809.91 million, a PE ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.53. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $68.87 and a 52 week high of $90.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.79.

About iShares U.S. Utilities ETF

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

