IFP Advisors Inc Sells 750 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 55.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 250,264.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,523,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,217,075,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520,067 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,150,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $985,704,000 after acquiring an additional 149,577 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,140,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $505,181,000 after acquiring an additional 86,561 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $240,354,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 359,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,929,000 after acquiring an additional 6,616 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $440.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $453.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $463.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $424.22 and a 52 week high of $500.78.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.