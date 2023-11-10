IFP Advisors Inc Trims Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 73.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 986 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 9,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 21,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 11,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period.

Shares of SLYG stock opened at $70.61 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $68.64 and a twelve month high of $80.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

