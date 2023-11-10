IFP Advisors Inc Trims Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 6.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 962,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,966,000 after buying an additional 73,291 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at about $431,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 104.2% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 8,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.7% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 58,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DAL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,030 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $100,868.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,174,600.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,030 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $100,868.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,362 shares in the company, valued at $3,174,600.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.75 per share, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,702.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 2.0 %

DAL stock opened at $33.49 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $49.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 54.95% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.58%.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

