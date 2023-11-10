Indivior (LON:INDV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1,283.00

Indivior PLC (LON:INDV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,283 ($15.84) and last traded at GBX 1,286 ($15.87), with a volume of 46801 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,376 ($16.99).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Indivior from GBX 2,500 ($30.86) to GBX 2,700 ($33.33) in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Indivior Trading Down 3.5 %

Indivior Company Profile

The company has a market capitalization of £1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,169.70, a P/E/G ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,678.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,690.01.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

