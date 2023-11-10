Insider Selling: Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT) General Counsel Sells $256,088.00 in Stock

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report) General Counsel L Barbee Iv Ponder sold 188,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $256,088.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 2,086,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,838,260.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Globalstar Stock Performance

GSAT stock opened at $1.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. Globalstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2.06. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Globalstar from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Globalstar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globalstar

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Globalstar by 6.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 223,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 13,740 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Globalstar by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,594,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 92.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 29,490 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 17.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

