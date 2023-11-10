InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT) Shares Purchased by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lifted its stake in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in InvenTrust Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in InvenTrust Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in InvenTrust Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in InvenTrust Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 57.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get InvenTrust Properties alerts:

InvenTrust Properties Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:IVT opened at $24.22 on Friday. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $26.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 605.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.27.

InvenTrust Properties Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,150.54%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IVT. TheStreet raised shares of InvenTrust Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of InvenTrust Properties from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

View Our Latest Analysis on IVT

InvenTrust Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the "Company," "IVT," or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for InvenTrust Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvenTrust Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.