Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) Shares Bought by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 329,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,316,000 after acquiring an additional 159,745 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 115.2% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 132,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,468,000 after buying an additional 70,693 shares during the period. Channel Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the first quarter valued at $239,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the second quarter valued at $10,431,000. Finally, White Pine Investment CO acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,261,000.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock opened at $45.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.44.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.206 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.