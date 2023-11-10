iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $29.30

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $29.30 and last traded at $30.01, with a volume of 77568 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IRBT shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on iRobot from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on iRobot in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

iRobot Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.94. The stock has a market cap of $806.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.04.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.21. iRobot had a negative return on equity of 59.50% and a negative net margin of 34.56%. The firm had revenue of $236.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.48 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that iRobot Co. will post -8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iRobot

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRobot in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iRobot in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in iRobot by 3,472.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iRobot during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iRobot during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

