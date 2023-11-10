iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Position Lessened by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWO. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $209.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $221.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.42 and a 1-year high of $255.10.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

