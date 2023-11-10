James A. C. Kennedy Purchases 4,500 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Stock

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) Director James A. C. Kennedy acquired 4,500 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.43 per share, with a total value of $163,935.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,049.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

United Airlines Price Performance

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $37.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.03 and a 200 day moving average of $47.92. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.68 and a 52-week high of $58.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.49.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.27. United Airlines had a return on equity of 46.26% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UAL has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on United Airlines from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. TD Cowen raised their price target on United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on United Airlines from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Redburn Partners raised United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on United Airlines in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Airlines

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in United Airlines by 0.8% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 1.4% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 58.7% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 16.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 4.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Articles

