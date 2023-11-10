James G. Reinhart Sells 32,118 Shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Stock

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) CEO James G. Reinhart sold 32,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.46, for a total value of $111,128.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,455,642.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ThredUp Trading Down 8.3 %

TDUP stock opened at $1.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.05. ThredUp Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $4.39.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 60.76% and a negative net margin of 24.41%. The business had revenue of $82.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.21 million. As a group, analysts predict that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TDUP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on ThredUp from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ThredUp from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ThredUp from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ThredUp

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDUP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ThredUp by 109.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 19,786 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of ThredUp by 160.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 76,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of ThredUp by 40.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 14,834 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ThredUp by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 885,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,818,000 after buying an additional 61,579 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ThredUp by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,471,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,434,000 after buying an additional 14,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

