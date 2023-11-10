James G. Reinhart Sells 32,118 Shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Stock

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) CEO James G. Reinhart sold 32,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.46, for a total value of $111,128.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,455,642.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
ThredUp Trading Down 8.3 %
TDUP stock opened at $1.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.05. ThredUp Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $4.39.
ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 60.76% and a negative net margin of 24.41%. The business had revenue of $82.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.21 million. As a group, analysts predict that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDUP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ThredUp by 109.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 19,786 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of ThredUp by 160.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 76,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of ThredUp by 40.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 14,834 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ThredUp by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 885,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,818,000 after buying an additional 61,579 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ThredUp by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,471,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,434,000 after buying an additional 14,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.60% of the company’s stock.
ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.
