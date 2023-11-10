James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $14.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $22.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut James River Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Barclays cut James River Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on James River Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.75.

Shares of James River Group stock opened at $8.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. James River Group has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $24.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.17. The stock has a market cap of $332.56 million, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.35.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. James River Group had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $238.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that James River Group will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. James River Group’s payout ratio is 12.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JRVR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in all states and the District of Columbia.

