Jeffrey Marraccini Sells 3,711 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) insider Jeffrey Marraccini sold 3,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $250,789.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,916.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ALTR stock opened at $69.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of -119.71, a P/E/G ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.04 and a 200-day moving average of $68.22. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.68 and a 12-month high of $78.49.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALTR. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 54.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,032 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 8,474 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,705 shares of the software’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,144 shares of the software’s stock valued at $314,217,000 after purchasing an additional 339,610 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 3.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 353,243 shares of the software’s stock valued at $22,750,000 after purchasing an additional 10,216 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,645,906 shares of the software’s stock valued at $299,196,000 after purchasing an additional 18,157 shares during the period. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALTR. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Altair Engineering from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altair Engineering has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Software and Client Engineering Services.

