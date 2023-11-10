Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Position Lifted by Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.8% of Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Towercrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 61,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,115,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 548,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 689,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares during the period. Finally, Motco increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 98,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.19.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $147.37 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $144.95 and a twelve month high of $181.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.15 and a 200-day moving average of $161.06. The firm has a market cap of $354.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. The company had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21 billion. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.