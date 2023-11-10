Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,858 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $12,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Horizons Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.19.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $147.37 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $144.95 and a 52 week high of $181.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.06. The stock has a market cap of $354.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.58.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

