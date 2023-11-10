Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Terril Brothers Inc.

Terril Brothers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 130.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the quarter. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thomas Story & Son LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 69,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,508,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 39,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after buying an additional 8,229 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,123,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,943,000 after buying an additional 34,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on JNJ. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.19.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $147.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $144.95 and a one year high of $181.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.15 and its 200-day moving average is $161.06.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.34%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Further Reading

