Jon Blotner Sells 3,628 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) insider Jon Blotner sold 3,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $181,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jon Blotner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Jon Blotner sold 4,255 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.46, for a total transaction of $244,492.30.

Wayfair Price Performance

Shares of W stock opened at $42.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.37. Wayfair Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.51 and a 52 week high of $90.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wayfair

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BloombergSen Inc. increased its stake in Wayfair by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Nishkama Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth $755,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Wayfair by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 36,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 18,872 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth $644,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in Wayfair by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 88,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,776,000 after buying an additional 5,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on W. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $40.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wayfair has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.93.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

