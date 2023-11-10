JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Position Lifted by Midwest Professional Planners LTD.

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.5% of Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 99,636 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $2,455,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,451.4% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JPM opened at $144.29 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $123.11 and a 12 month high of $159.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $417.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 25.07%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. HSBC assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.30.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $624,346.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 53,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,739,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

