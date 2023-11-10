JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Position Increased by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.4% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 99,636 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,455,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,451.4% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $624,346.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 53,425 shares in the company, valued at $7,739,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $144.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.65. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $123.11 and a one year high of $159.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.62 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.