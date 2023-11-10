KCR Residential REIT (LON:KCR) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $10.21

KCR Residential REIT plc (LON:KCR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 10.21 ($0.13) and traded as low as GBX 10 ($0.12). KCR Residential REIT shares last traded at GBX 10 ($0.12), with a volume of 167,262 shares.
KCR Residential REIT Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 10.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 9.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.26, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1,000.00 and a beta of 0.32.
KCR Residential REIT Company Profile
K&C REIT PLC is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. It invests in the real estate markets of Central London. The firm invests mainly in residential properties. K&C REIT PLC is based in United Kingdom.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than KCR Residential REIT
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Institutional activity provides a bottom for gaming stocks
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Coca-Cola EuroPacific Partners is a tasty play on Coke
- How to Invest in Communication Stocks
- 3 reasons Qualcomm might be the easiest buy this month
Receive News & Ratings for KCR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KCR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.