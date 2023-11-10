KCR Residential REIT (LON:KCR) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $10.21

KCR Residential REIT plc (LON:KCR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 10.21 ($0.13) and traded as low as GBX 10 ($0.12). KCR Residential REIT shares last traded at GBX 10 ($0.12), with a volume of 167,262 shares.

KCR Residential REIT Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 10.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 9.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.26, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1,000.00 and a beta of 0.32.

KCR Residential REIT Company Profile

K&C REIT PLC is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. It invests in the real estate markets of Central London. The firm invests mainly in residential properties. K&C REIT PLC is based in United Kingdom.

