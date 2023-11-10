Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 91.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:KRG opened at $20.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.53, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.55. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $18.77 and a 12-month high of $24.26.

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 588.24%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

