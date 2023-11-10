Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,334 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 1.2% of Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.9% in the second quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. BCM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% during the second quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% during the second quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the second quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 1,412 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.1% during the second quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 852 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. StockNews.com began coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $750.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. TD Cowen increased their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Phillip Securities raised NVIDIA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $561.83.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total transaction of $13,478,648.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,595,248,438.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total transaction of $13,478,648.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,595,248,438.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at $230,106,456.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089 in the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $469.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $138.84 and a 1-year high of $502.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $442.21 and its 200 day moving average is $413.12.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 3.86%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

